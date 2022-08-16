Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker

(pixabay)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker.

“We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”

The suspect is currently being held at the Rankin County Jail and is charged with felony cyberstalking. His name is not being released.

Thompson said Brandon Police Department received a tip from a confidential informant that the suspect had made threats against a Brandon daycare worker.

“We received credible information that he was going to a local daycare [to] injure somebody or kill somebody,” he said. “That’s not going to happen. And we got in front of it and they were getting him in handcuffs.”

Thompson said officers worked quickly to obtain an arrest warrant and stationed an officer at the daycare to “take care of the person they were supposedly targeting.”

The department then coordinated efforts with JPD to make the arrest.

“[JPD] took my guys straight to the address. They identified the suspect. They pretty much put a bow around the guy and handed him to us,” he said. “If that’s not cooperation, I don’t know what is.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Irwin, 29
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
Miss. mom says she found her son bleeding on the couch after deadly shooting
Miss. mom says she found her son bleeding on the couch after deadly shooting
Pickett is being held at Madison County Detention Center.
Madison Police arrest man after he allegedly shoots his roommate

Latest News

Rick Ross arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26,...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Defendant: Gov. Tate Reeves should be target of welfare lawsuit — not in charge of it
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City Council approves expanding go-cup district for Belhaven Town Center