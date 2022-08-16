Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker.

“We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.”

The suspect is currently being held at the Rankin County Jail and is charged with felony cyberstalking. His name is not being released.

Thompson said Brandon Police Department received a tip from a confidential informant that the suspect had made threats against a Brandon daycare worker.

“We received credible information that he was going to a local daycare [to] injure somebody or kill somebody,” he said. “That’s not going to happen. And we got in front of it and they were getting him in handcuffs.”

Thompson said officers worked quickly to obtain an arrest warrant and stationed an officer at the daycare to “take care of the person they were supposedly targeting.”

The department then coordinated efforts with JPD to make the arrest.

“[JPD] took my guys straight to the address. They identified the suspect. They pretty much put a bow around the guy and handed him to us,” he said. “If that’s not cooperation, I don’t know what is.”

