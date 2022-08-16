Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Authorities searching for missing Natchez teen

Jania Shanell Rose
Jania Shanell Rose(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Person Alert for a Natchez teen.

Jania Shanell Rose, 17, was last seen on August 14, around 8:30 p.m., at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez, wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes.

Authorities say Jania’s family thought she was going to spend the night and then travel to Natchez High School with a friend.

However, the family reported on August 15 that Jania did not attend school as planned and has not returned home.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jania Shanell Rose, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 442-2752 or Investigator Ruston Cavin at (601) 304- 8091.

