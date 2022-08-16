2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were injured overnight during a sequence of shootings that ended at gas station near a Memphis hospital.

Officers in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Sycamore View Road heard gun shots around midnight. They went to a gas station at 5755 Raleigh Lagrange Road and found a crime scene but no victims.

Officers later found a white Infiniti QX50 that had bullet holes. Police say the vehicle had been abandoned at the Tanglewood Apartments and also had part of a gas pump hanging from the gas tank.

Police say at the time of shooting, the victims got out of the Infiniti, got into another vehicle at the apartments, and left for the hospital.

Police say the victims were shot at again somewhere between the apartment complex and the hospital at 12:42 a.m.

The six shooting victims then ran to the nearby emergency room at the hospital.

Police located the victims’ second vehicle riddled with bullets at a gas station near the hospital.

From there, two victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital: a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old.

The 14-year-old remains in non-critical condition. The 16-year-old has been released from the hospital and charged with theft of property of the Infiniti abandoned at apartment complex.

A 17-year-old remains at the hospital and will also be charged with theft of property.

Reginald Felix, 19, has been released from the hospital and will be charged with theft of property as well.

Two other men, both 25, remain at the hospital in critical condition but are stable.

Police are unsure if the suspects and victims are known to each other.

Investigators say all of the suspects were reportedly shot by a suspect in a black SUV.

No hospital employees were harmed during the incidents.

Methodist Le Bonheur Health released a statement following the incident. It reads in part:

“We appreciate the swift action from our employees to guide patients away from the ED waiting area so our security team and Memphis Police Department could respond quickly. We are working with local law enforcement who are continuing to investigate. The hospital is not on lockdown at this time.”

If you know anything that could assist the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

