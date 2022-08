JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday.

The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.