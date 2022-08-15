Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood

Ryan Irwin, 29
Ryan Irwin, 29(WLBT)
By Holly Emery and Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - We now know the name of the victim killed in a Pearl police pursuit that ended in Flowood on Sunday night.

The Rankin County coroner’s office says 47-year-old Steven Pearson died when his motorcycle was hit at an intersection during a police chase.

Pearl police arrested Ryan Irwin, 29 of Brandon. He’s charged with felony fleeing resulting in death.

Irwin is being held without bond in the Rankin County Detention Center.

It all started when Pearl police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on Irwin’s 2009 Silver Infiniti near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and U.S. Hwy 80 around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Irwin took off at a high rate of speed westbound on Hwy. 80 and turned north on Hwy. 468/Flowood Drive, Pearl officials say.

Irwin continued eastbound on Flowood Drive, crossing over Airport Road, then pulling the Infiniti into the parking lot behind the Academy Sports store on Flowood Drive.

The Pearl officer pulled in where the vehicle had stopped, exited his patrol car, and held Irwin at gunpoint ordering him to exit the vehicle.

Irwin did not comply, backed his vehicle up, and sped back out onto Flowood Dive, police say.

Then, according to Pearl police, Flowood officers continued the pursuit a short distance when Irwin struck Steven Pearson’s motorcycle at the intersection of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive.

Steven Pearson was transported to Merit Health Hospital where he died.

After he was taken into custody, officers said they found Irwin was driving with a suspended license, no insurance, and has felony convictions at the federal and state levels.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is leading this investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner, worker with moving company arrested
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County

Latest News

Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
Pickett is being held at Madison County Detention Center.
Madison Police arrest man after he allegedly shoots his roommate
Things To Know
Things To Know for Monday, August 15
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat stress early week; heavy rain returns mid-late week