Things To Know for Monday, August 15

1. Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love

One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron in New York City for his fourth year in a row. Four-year-old Hudson Hartman has been selected once again to be part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual video presentation in the heart of Times Square. A photo of Hudson along with about 500 others with Down Syndrome from across the country will be displayed on two Jumbotron screens. The one-hour video promotes value, acceptance and inclusion.

Hudson is diagnosed with both Down Syndrome and autism. So far, the Hartman family has helped pass three laws in Mississippi:

The Human Life Equality Act

Hudson’s Law (Down Syndrome Information Act)

Cole’s Law (Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention Law)

2. MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI says the shooting occurred on Sunday near Adelle Street and Lamar Street. According to MBI, the shooting involved Capitol Police. “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release said. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”

3. Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On Your Side also reached out to Pearl Police Department PIO Gregg Flynn and he told us the traffic stop happened around 6:30 p.m. This is the second police chase in a month that started in Pearl and ended in a neighboring city.

