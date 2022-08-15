Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade.

Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was last seen on Wyndale Road around 10 p.m., on his way to the Cefco gas station.

The department is being assisted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Hinds County Coroner.

Police have yet to turn up any video footage of the incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Terry Police Department at (601) 878-5521 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Said Ivy, “We ask that the community join us in supporting the Wade family with our prayers and respect during their time of loss.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.