Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

The voluntary recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was introduced into a production line at one of the factories, according to the company.

Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case information below are affected:

Product size Name of product Packaging description Manufacturer code on pouch Manufaturer code on carton Carton UPC Case UPC 6.6 FL OZ Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend Individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons.

Note: Cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. Product is sold by the carton at retail. 25JUN2023

WXX LYY ####

Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for product affected by this issue.

XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10.

YY may be 01 through 12. 25JUN2023

WXX #### CT1404.

Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for product affected by this issue.

XX may be 01, 02, or 03. 0 8768400100 4 87684 00409 00

The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023.

The company said the issue was discovered after receiving several complaints about the taste of the affected product. The company said it is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted products from circulation.

Anyone who bought these items is asked to not consume the product and is able to return it to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

MORE NEWS: King’s Hawaiian recalls some of its buns

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.