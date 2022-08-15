Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
New restaurant to open in Ridgeland

Enzo Osteria
Enzo Osteria(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A new restaurant is coming to Ridgeland!

Business owner Robert John made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday.

Enzo Osteria will open in October at the Renaissance, serving customers Italian dishes. Robert John says more information will be made available in the coming days.

