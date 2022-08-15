New restaurant to open in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A new restaurant is coming to Ridgeland!

Business owner Robert John made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday.

Enzo Osteria will open in October at the Renaissance, serving customers Italian dishes. Robert John says more information will be made available in the coming days.

