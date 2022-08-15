Miss. mom says she found her son bleeding on the couch after deadly shooting

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The front porch was still covered with shattered glass and what appeared to be blood Thursday afternoon at the crime scene of a shooting in Winona, Mississippi.

The woman who lives at the home with her children said that when she got home Wednesday, she saw law enforcement around someone lying in the grass and feared the worst.

“When I looked across the street over there, I saw the officer over there working on a child and I immediately threw my hands up and said, ‘Lord, I don’t know if that’s my baby, or whose child, but please take care of him,’” Sharon Merritt said.

Another woman, who did not wish to be identified, says she was inside the house during the quadruple shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

“I heard a whole bunch of shooting… came outside, looked across the street, and I just see the boy’s body just drop,” the woman said. “And I automatically knew he was dead.”

Winona Police say the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. and involved some kind of police chase and crash.

Merritt says she got a phone call at around that time that her 17-year-old son had been shot at their house in the 600 block of Powell Street.

“I immediately jumped up and get in the car and I told my sister-in-law, ‘Call my mom, tell her my baby’s been shot. L.J.’s been shot. I’m headed to the house,’” Merritt said.

She says her son, La-Jerrion, was shot in his leg.

“He was on the couch bleeding and hollering and another victim that was shot was sitting there, blood pouring out of her arm,” Merritt said.

Multiple witnesses said that the body of the person killed in the shooting was found right across the street and there were several evidence markers in the same area.

Merritt says La-Jerrion was taken to the hospital in Jackson and expected him to be discharged Thursday on crutches.

But she and others in the community remain distraught.

“I’m scared to go outside,” the other woman said. “For a walk or anything. You can’t trust nobody these days.”

Assistant Police Chief Calvin Young said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting them in the case.

