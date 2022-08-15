Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Miss. businessman sentenced after claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman was sentenced to more than six years in prison for fraudulently claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money.

Christopher Lick was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison. Court documents say Lick devised a scheme to get PPP funds for personal use.

Lick admitted to buying a home valued at more than one million dollars and using the relief funds for investments in the stock market.

He also admitted to overstating how many employees he had and what payroll expenses to get Paycheck Protection Program funds.

