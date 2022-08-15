MBI issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Jasper County 9-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a Jasper County 9-year-old.

Josh Braiden Smith is described as a white male around four feet, three inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

MBI says Smith may be accompanied by his mother in a 2005 gray Nissan Armada bearing MS license plate JAB6759. The vehicle was last seen traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 764-2588.

