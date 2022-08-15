Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
MBI investigating officer-involved in Jackson

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

MBI says the shooting occurred on Sunday near Adelle Street and Lamar Street. According to MBI, the shooting involved Capitol Police.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release said. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”

