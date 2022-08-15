Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County

BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train.

Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning.

Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers, said that the victim was an unidentified white male but no other details about his identification were available at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update with more details as they become available.

