Madison Police arrest man after he allegedly shoots his roommate

Pickett is being held at Madison County Detention Center.
Pickett is being held at Madison County Detention Center.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is behind bars and facing multiple charges Monday morning after allegedly shooting his roommate on Sunday, Madison Police say.

According to authorities, George Pickett Jr., 56, of Madison, is being charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, and is being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting his appearance in Madison City Court.

On Sunday, Madison Police responded to a home in the Tidewater subdivision after receiving calls that an individual involved in a disturbance there had been shot.

The incident occurred around 7:49 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 56-year-old man had been shot multiple times. Upon investigation, police determined that the man’s roommate had shot him after the two had gotten into a fight.

Police administered medical care at the scene, and the victim was later transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for additional treatment. He is in stable condition.

The suspect also was treated for minor injuries and was released from the hospital. Upon his release, he was arrested, police say.

It was unclear what the two were fighting about.

