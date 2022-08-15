Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Large majority of travelers experienced problems during trips this year

Expert suggests arrive early and pack your patience
Travel tips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - High prices, long waits and poor customer service are just a few of the problems 79% of travelers experienced problems during a trip this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.

Ted Rossman, BankRate’s senior industry analyst, said in many cases, airlines are now recommending arriving to the airport at least 90 minutes before a domestic flight, sometimes even two hours early.

Connections may also take longer, advised Rossman, something to consider when booking connecting flights. 

“Travel insurance might help,” Rossman said.  “A lot of credit cards offer free travel insurance, so that could be a good benefit there. Unfortunately, I think a lot of this, though, comes down to that old adage about pack your patience.”

Rossman predicted that the holidays will be busy and you’ll need to be prepared for travel issues, but a dip in travel this fall could ease overall problems.

