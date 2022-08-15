Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later

Molly Ruth Netherland was last seen in early September 2021.
Molly Ruth Netherland was last seen in early September 2021.(wtok)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old.

Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.

Search dogs were able to track Netherland’s scent through Meridian with no more evidence being found. Netherland suffers from dementia.

If you have any information about Netherland, you are asked to call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-743-2255 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

