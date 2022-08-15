Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges for killing a man in the back of his squad car and later disposing of the body will be back in Shelby County court Monday.

Patric Ferguson, 29, was also indicted on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges.

Ferguson has appeared in court numerous times since this murder happened in January 2021.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Ferguson admitted to going to the victim’s home, abducting him at gunpoint and later killing him in the back of his squad car.

This confession came after the victim, Robert Lee Howard, was reported missing by his girlfriend on Jan. 6.

According to investigators, Howard’s family says he was dating Ferguson’s ex-girlfriend.

Ferguson also confessed to leaving Howard’s body at one location and getting help to move and dispose of his body at a different location.

He was indicted on the charges he remains behind bars for in May of last year.

A second defendant, in this case, was identified as 28-year-old Joshua Rogers.

Rogers was indicted on counts of accessory after the fact, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

He is currently free on a $25,000

Ferguson is expected to appear before a judge at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

