First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high temperature in Jackson reached 94 degrees today in Jackson. The average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72. Conditions have been certainly hot and muggy, with partly to mostly sunny skies across the area. A heat index is back in effect Tuesday for the area. The heat index could reach 110 degrees in the afternoon. Highs reach near the upper 90s. Low rain chances are possible across the area.

Greater rain chances return during the middle of the week. Lows this evening will return to the mid-70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, our next front begins to build to our North. Rain chances return to the area as we see a 30 to 40% chance of showers and storms across the South. Highs begin to fall back to the low 90s and upper 80s. Lows drop into the low 70s.

Thursday through Friday. Rain chances continue as Front pushes through with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs returning to the upper to mid-80s. Mostly cloudy conditions with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Entering back into the weekend, rain chances look to continue with a 30% chance of showers on Saturday. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s.Sunday Highs return to the low 90s with a 30 to 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny skies for our Sunday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.