First Alert Forecast: Hot conditions return to the South with Heat Advisories through Wednesday. Relief returns on Thursday as Highs return to the mid-80s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another workweek is upon us!

So far on this Monday, conditions have been heating up. Partly to mostly sunny skies across the area.

Highs reaching near the upper 90s, with Feels-like temps near 105 or higher across the South. Low rain chances possible across the area.

Greater rain chances return during the middle of the week. Lows this evening will return to the mid-70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, our next front begins to build to our North. Rain chances return to the area as we see a 30 to 40% chance of showers and storms across the South. Highs begin to fall back to the low 90s and upper 80s. Lows fall into the low 70s.

Relief returns Thursday as our next front pushes through! Thursday through Friday. Rain chances continue as Front pushes through with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs returning to the upper to mid-80s. Mostly cloudy conditions with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Entering back into the weekend, rain chances look to continue with a 30% chance of showers on Saturday. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday Highs return to the low 90s with a 30 to 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny skies for our Sunday.

