Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

First Alert Forecast: heat stress early week; heavy rain returns mid-late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: As our puff of drier air begins to fade away, expect muggier air to begin filtering back into the region to kick off the new work and school week. Mostly to partly sunny skies will greet most through the day with a few pop-up showers and storms developing through the afternoon. With the flood in moisture moving in and a hot ridge of high pressure nearby, highs will top out in the middle to, a few, upper 90s – feeling closer to 105-110. We’ll stay quiet overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: More heat and humidity to head into Tuesday as our pattern begins to switch up. An area of low pressure anchored to the north – along with a sagging boundary will help to kick up a late day risk for storms. Outside of that, expect highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will still run closer to 105-110 during peak heating. Lows will fall back through the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slow moving front will sag into the region through mid-late week, bringing waves of rain and storms. While scattered storms may be possible early Wednesday, better chances will come in late Wednesday through Friday. Sluggish moving storms may lead to localized flooding concern through this time. Highs will top out in the 80s, lows near 70. While we may see a brief downward trend in rain chances Saturday – we’ll pick back up as our unsettled pattern continues through the upcoming weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner, worker with moving company arrested
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket

Latest News

Unsettled by late week
First Alert Forecast: heat stress concerns early this week ahead of relief by late week
Hot and steamy in the mid 90s Monday.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Temperatures rising through Monday as Highs sit near the mid-90s. Feels-like temps during this...
First Alert Forecast: A nice forecast is expected for Sunday and Monday. Highs near the mid-90s with Feels-like temps near 100. Greater rain chances by mid-week!
Warm conditions for today and Monday as Feels-like temps reach into the 100s. Rain chances...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast