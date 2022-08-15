City of Jackson says water distribution will now be at the same time, place each weekday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Monday.

The distribution will take place at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street.

There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle.

The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

Until further notice, the city said it will hand out bottled water every weekday until further notice at 2 p.m. at this location.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.