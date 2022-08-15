Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood

Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood(WLBT)
By Holly Emery and Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road.

3 On Your Side also reached out to Pearl Police Department PIO Gregg Flynn and he told us the traffic stop happened around 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

