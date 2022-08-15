Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday.
Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road.
3 On Your Side also reached out to Pearl Police Department PIO Gregg Flynn and he told us the traffic stop happened around 6:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
