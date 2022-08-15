Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road.

3 On Your Side also reached out to Pearl Police Department PIO Gregg Flynn and he told us the traffic stop happened around 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

