Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

$500K powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi

Purchase of Powerplay boosted $50,000 win to $500,000.
The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.
The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing.

The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43 and 62 with a Power Ball of 2.

For an additional dollar, the player purchased the Powerplay feature, multiplying winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times depending on the number drawn. Saturday night’s Powerplay number was 10, increasing the player’s initial win by $450,000.

“We love seeing a win like this,” said Jeff Hewitt, Mississippi Lottery Corporation president. “This is a great example of how choosing the multiplier can really increase a player’s winnings!”

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Owner, worker with moving company arrested
Ryan Irwin, 29
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County

Latest News

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba media briefing
Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run
Water Bottle
City of Jackson says water distribution will now be at the same time, place each weekday
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood