2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8.

JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard.

If you have any information, contact JPD at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

