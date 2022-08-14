Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron in New York City for his fourth year in a row.

Four-year-old Hudson Hartman has been selected once again to be part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual video presentation in the heart of Times Square. A photo of Hudson along with about 500 others with Down Syndrome from across the country will be displayed on two Jumbotron screens.

The one-hour video promotes value, acceptance and inclusion.

Hudson is diagnosed with both Down Syndrome and autism. So far, the Hartman family has helped pass three laws in Mississippi:

The Human Life Equality Act

Hudson’s Law (Down Syndrome Information Act)

Cole’s Law (Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention Law)

Now, Hartman aims to tackle restriction and seclusion in the class room, the use of the “R” word and law enforcement education about Down Syndrome.

To see Hudson on the big screen, you can catch a livestream on the NDSS Facebook page on September 17 starting at 10:30 a.m. CST.

