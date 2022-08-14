First Alert Forecast: A nice forecast is expected for Sunday and Monday. Highs near the mid-90s with Feels-like temps near 100. Greater rain chances by mid-week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another peaceful morning to begin this Sunday. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s across the area. Mostly to partly clear skies to start the day.

Warm conditions for today and Monday as Feels-like temps reach into the 100s. Rain chances return greater during the week as our next front approaches!

Sunday looks to reach Highs into the low to mid-90s. Cloud cover also begins to exit today. Conditions will feel a tad warmer today with Heat Index values reaching between 100 and 105. Lows this evening fall back to the low 70s.

Rain chances return during the week

Monday, Highs remain in the mid-90s, with lows falling to the mid-70s. Rain chances remain low across the South, and we see mostly sunny conditions.

Greater rain chances by mid-week as our next front pushes in Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Showers and storms will be possible across the area. Highs will also return to the upper to mid-80s by Friday. (WLBT)

Tuesday and Wednesday, our next front begins to build to our North. Rain chances return to the area as we see a 40% chance of showers and storms across the South. Highs begin to fall back to the low 90s and upper 80s. Lows fall into the low 70s.

Thursday through Friday. Rain chances continue as Front pushes through with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs returning to the upper to mid-80s. Mostly cloudy conditions with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Entering back into the weekend, rain chances look to continue with a 50% chance of showers and storms on Saturday. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s.

