First Alert Forecast: heat stress concerns early this week ahead of relief by late week

Unsettled by late week
Unsettled by late week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While it has been hot out today, all central and southwest MS has enjoyed mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Our weather will remain quiet all through this evening and during the overnight hours as low temperatures gradually fall to the lower to middle 70s.

Monday will also be another hot day with high temperatures forecast to reach the middle 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Heat stress will be more of a concern tomorrow afternoon with more moisture around. Expect peak heat indices as high as 105 to 110 degrees. A few showers or thunderstorms will also be possible later in the day, which could provide some relief.

The heat will continue through about mid-week as we remain under the influence of the upper ridge. Temperatures will fortunately start to back off towards the end of the work week as a front nears from the north. As a result, rain and storm chances will tick upwards by this time. Below normal highs in the middle to upper 80s are expected to carry into next week, along with elevated rain chances.

