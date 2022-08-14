Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Church burned down in Lafayette Co.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT
OXFORD., Miss. (WMC) - A Presbyterian church was burned down in Lafayette County.

Lafayette County Fire Department received a call about a fire at College Hill Presbyterian Church located on County Road.

First units said a caller saw flames that were visible in the back of the church around 11 p.m. Saturday.

LCFD says upon entering the church, firefighters saw the fire had spread to the attic, and the integrity of the structure had deteriorated.

The firefighters decided to leave from inside and begin spraying the flames from the outside, but it wasn’t enough.

LCFD said there were no injuries.

The church’s website says it’s the oldest Presbyterian structure in North Mississippi and oldest church building in Oxford.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

