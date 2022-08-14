Better Men Society holds Youth Crime Summit in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a dozen young people from around Jackson gathered on the lawn near Smith Robinson Road to take part in Better Men Society’s first youth summit.

“God has called his people for such a time as this to pray for the city of Jackson and surrounding areas,” said Doris Foxy Davis, who attended the event.

The theme of today’s event was ‘takin our youth back from the devil.’

“Our youth is crying out, but no one is really listening,” Christopher Cooper with Better Men Society said. “So we are not only trying to hear our youth but yet celebrate our youth and let them know that somebody does care.”

Cooper says the goal of events like these is to bring more youth to Christ, improve their mental and physical state, and get them on the right track to being productive citizens.

“We got to try and instill this love into our youth and let them know the value of them so they can respect themselves and not only themselves but others. Because a lot of us haven’t been shown how to love, so we just want to show them the true way of loving, and the only true way to show them is through Jesus,” Cooper said.

The event featured local praise dancers and rap groups expressing their talents to show other young people that it’s cool to engage in positive activities.

“I pray that someone here is able to witness to them and that they receive some integrity, morals, and values,” Davis said.

They also point out that in order to turn the city around as it relates to crime, it’s going to take a community effort.

“We got to get back into our community in order to connect with our community,” Cooper said. “And the only way to connect with our community is to show unity and know that where there is unity, there is strength.”

“Our youth are struggling,” Rodney Depriest, who attended the event, said. “The message is not always positive for them, and this lets them know that the community does love them. There is a better way than some of the violence here in our city.”

