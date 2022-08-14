AARP hosts ‘Walk with a Doc’ to encourage better health in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Justin Turner sent out a call to action for Mississippians to get up and get moving.

“We are challenging everyone, every Mississippian, to take on the ownership to say this is my Mississippi, this is my health, and I want to do everything I can to make things better for myself, my family, and friends,” said Dr. Turner.

He, along with several other health professionals, spent Saturday morning exercising, educating the community on different health-related topics to help them live a healthier lifestyle.

“We’re talking about heart disease. We’re talking about diabetes. We’re talking about maternal-infant mortality. We are talking about cancer. Obesity increases the risk of all of those, and go ahead and add a lack of exercise. Study shows exercise improves those health outcomes, but those different things so this is one thing that plays a major role and so many more things,” Dr. Turner said.

“We know here in Mississippi we love a great Mississippi cooking, but we also have to do some things to make sure we are taking care of ourselves,” said Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq., State Director.

AARP Mississippi launched the ‘Walk with a Doc’ event at Parham Bridges Park to bring doctors and patients together.

“Walk with a Doc is an international organization,” Campbell said. “So, hundreds of cities across the globe have already begun this initiative. So, they reached out to AARP, and we were very excited to be one of their partners. We also got in touch with some of the great local doctors we have right here in Jackson, Mississippi, and this is how it began. We always say with AARP Mississippi that we not only want you to live long, but we want you to live well, and this is a part of our healthy living initiative.”

Campbell says more than four dozen people participated in today’s walking event, a number she hopes will continue to grow as the word gets out about the program’s benefits.

“Research is showing if you just do 30 minutes, low impact at your own pace no matter your age, you will begin to see great results,” said Campbell. “I always say you won’t get there if you never start. Well, maybe every second Saturday will get you started, and you will increase that, and add walking to your workout every week.”

“Walk With A Doc” will be held every second Saturday of each month at Parham Bridges Park in Jackson, starting at 8:30 a.m.

