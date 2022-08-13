Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘You are all exceptionally good boys’; three K9 officers retire


The bestest boys on the force
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Lebanon Police Department K9 units retired Friday after many years of good work.

A K9 Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, began working with the LPD in 2014. He was trained in narcotics and was assigned to his partner K9 Officer Rober Bates.

Jaxx, a German Shepherd, began serving the force in 2016. Jaxx was trained in narcotics and apprehension. Jaxx was assigned to his partner K9 Officer Gray Parish.

Ace, a Belgian Malinois, began serving with the LPD in 2015 and was trained in locating explosives, firearms, and non-aggressive tracking. Ace worked with Officer Richard Clark.

“We hope all three of our four-legged retirees enjoy a long-retired life with all the treats they can eat! You are all exceptionally good boys! Officers are currently with their new four-legged partners,” LPD officials said on Facebook.

