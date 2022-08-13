Connect. Shop. Support Local.
VIDEO: Crews make headway on I-20, I-55 repair in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says crews are making headway early on the maintenance repair of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in Jackson.

After shutting down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, crews quickly began repairing sections of the guardrail, cleaning interstate signage, and milling the dipped area at State Street (Exit 45B). Paving operations and bridge inspections are underway along the interstate’s closed stretch.

For the remainder of the closure, I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound traffic will continue being directed to I-55 northbound and I-220 southbound to detour around the closure, and local traffic should continue planning alternate routes on local roads.

The public is reminded to be alert for roadside crews and anticipate additional traffic on all roads in the Jackson metro area.

The roadwork is anticipated to last approximately 48 hours.

