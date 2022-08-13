Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Owner, worker with moving company arrested

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen.

Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive reviews about their company on Google. However, if you dive deeper, those reviews aren’t the true story behind the company at all.

Unfortunately for Franco Gurman, he was too late on doing his research about Spyder Moving Service’s true intentions.

John O’Hara with the Better Business Bureau mentioned the importance of checking a company’s reviews on the BBB.org website. What looks like a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Google for Spyder Moving Services is actually an F on BBB.org.

Spyder Services owner Vlad Ladygin and employee Charles Joiner have both been arrested and face charges of embezzlement, fraud, and stolen property.

So, whether it’s shopping for clothes or hiring a moving company, make sure to always check beyond the first reviews you find online.

