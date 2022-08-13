Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle.
JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
