Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson

(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle.

JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com.

