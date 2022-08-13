Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month

Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.(Maryland Lottery)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Delaware man is celebrating his second lottery win in about a month.

Officials with the Maryland Lottery shared that Duane Ketterman’s latest winning ticket returned more than $30,000.

Ketterman said he also collected an $18,000 lottery ticket in July.

The 43-year-old powerline technician said he regularly drives into Maryland for work, with a routine that includes buying lottery tickets. His last two winning tickets were playing Maryland’s Racetrax game.

Ketterman said he couldn’t believe he won the first time and was stunned to win again.

He said he plans to save his winnings for a rainy day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s dead body found by man walking to work in Jackson
Jackson man finds woman’s body while walking to work
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
DPS releases video after family alleged ‘violent behavior’ of state trooper in McComb
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Tate Reeves inspired welfare payment targeted in civil suit, texts show

Latest News

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee, says it will...
All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female
A basketball player saved the life of a referee who suffered a heart attack during a game....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Basketball player saves referee who collapsed during game
A basketball player saved the life of a referee who suffered a heart attack during a game....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Basketball player saves referee who collapsed during game
‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit
‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty in NY court