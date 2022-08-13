‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Stopping the cycle of violence.

That topic took the limelight Saturday at a teen summit in Vicksburg.

The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation hosted the conversation to get the community together to talk about ways to work together to fight violence.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones and Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace were among the panelists in attendance.

The non-profit organization behind the summit hopes to keep the city’s decision-makers connected to the community to interrupt the cycle of crime.

“Crime does not pay,” executive director, Carla Sullivan Sanders said. “It’s very important that we as a community come together to do a teen summit... because what we’re trying to do is let every know it takes a community to raise a village.”

The foundation said part of its role is to inspire people to create change in their community.

