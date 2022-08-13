Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car thief took deputies on a high-speed chase through Jones County on Friday night.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Perry on Friday, Aug. 12, after he ran out of gas at the end of a high-speed pursuit that lasted several miles and involved multiple patrol units.

No injuries were reported.

Before the pursuit, Sergeants J.D. Carter and Jeff Monk responded to a call about a possible stolen vehicle at the Dollar General in the Calhoun Community. They attempted to approach the vehicle, but Perry fled the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Ellisville Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

According to the JCSD, Perry had an outstanding warrant for grand larceny in Jasper County. He will also face charges in Jones County for felony fleeing an officer and possession of stolen property.

The investigation is still ongoing.

