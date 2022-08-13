First Alert Forecast: A nice weekend is in store for us with Highs in the 90s! Next week brings us greater rain chances and temps return to the mid-80s!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

We’re starting the morning off with some dense fog near I-20 and South. Certainly be careful as visibility may be light in some areas.

This Weekend!

Rain chances begin to exit as drier air pushes into the South. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday look to reach into the low to mid-90s. Cloud cover also begins to exit over the weekend. Conditions will feel a tad warmer for both Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

Monday, Highs remain in the mid-90s, with lows falling to the mid-70s. Rain chances remain low across the South, and we see mostly sunny conditions.

Rain increases next week as our next front pushes back into the South. Highs will return to the mid-80s by Thursday!

Tuesday and Wednesday, our next front begins to build to our North. Rain chances return to the area as we see a 40% chance of showers and storms across the South. Highs begin to fall back to the low 90s and upper 80s. Lows fall into the low 70s.

Thursday through Friday. Rain chances continue as Front pushes through with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs returning to the upper to mid-80s. Mostly cloudy conditions with Lows falling to the low 70s.

