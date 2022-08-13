First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather to return through the upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The few showers off to the south will come to an end early this evening once the sun goes down. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy, mild, and dry for us in central MS. While those south of I-20 will likely bottom out in the lower 70s overnight, spots farther north could dip into the upper 60s where slightly drier air remains in place.

Besides the slight chance for a few rogue showers to the south, Sunday’s forecast will also feature quiet and mostly sunny weather. It will be hot out with highs expected to reach the lower and middle 90s with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. Make sure to take advantage of the drier conditions through the rest of the weekend because that will change through the week ahead.

Chances for rain will be trending upwards through the upcoming work and school week, especially by mid-week, as a front dives southward into the region. At this time, rain chances will also remain elevated going into next weekend. The heat will back off during this time as temperatures fall below average. Highs by mid to later week might only make it to the middle to upper 80s.

Talkin’ Tropics: The NHC is continuing to monitor showers and storms located over the NW Gulf of Mexico that are associated with an area of low pressure. It only has a low 20% chance for tropical formation this evening. Regardless of any development, this disturbance will bring locally heavy rainfall to parts of the Texas coastline as it drifts WSW into Sunday.

