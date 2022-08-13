American Cancer Society holds Making Strides Kickoff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Waves of pink were in downtown Jackson today. The American Cancer Society held the Making Strides Kickoff in the fight against breast cancer.

Sponsors, supporters, survivors, and family members celebrated the efforts of researchers and physicians who treat breast cancer patients.

Money raised from the Making Strides Walk help provide grants and lodging at Hope Lodge, which saves patients an estimated $309,000 this year alone. It also helps with transportation for breast cancer patients and their family members.

Men are reminded they can get breast cancer. An estimated 2,710 men are expected to receive the diagnosis this year. Today’s kickoff was a reminder of the importance of screening and early detection.

“It’s one of the most important things,” Executive Director of the American Cancer Society Jennifer Bennett said. “Over 22 million people missed screening during the COVID pandemic, and we’ve really got to bring awareness back and make sure not only women but men too get screened for breast cancer.”

It was an honor for me to serve as co-host with our very own Patrick Ellis for this year’s kickoff. Patrick is also chair this year for the Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser. The Making Strides Walk is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th, at Trustmark Pak in Pearl.

