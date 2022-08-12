Things To Know for Friday, August 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000

The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us, we just haven’t met in the middle yet. But we’re still talking,” Senior Strategist with Best Friends, Lisa Barrett, said. It’s been almost a year since the Jackson Animal Shelter closed its doors due to the decaying condition and staffing issues it faced. Read more here.

2. Monkeypox vaccine available in Miss. for people with highest risk

Monkey Pox as seen under a microscope (Terri Russell)

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Thursday the expanded eligibility for Monkeypox vaccine to reduce the spread of the illness in Mississippi. The vaccine is available by appointment only at county health department clinics in Lee, Panola, Leflore, Lowndes, Lauderdale, Adams, Hinds, Forrest and Harrison counties. As of Aug. 11, eleven cases of Monkeypox have been identified in the state. The number of cases is expected to continue to increase. Nationwide, more than 10,000 cases have been identified. Full story here.

3. Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death

Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death (WLBT)

On Thursday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that a Hinds County jury reached the verdict for the woman who stabbed her fiancée in 2018. On June 21, 2018, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the NorthPointe Apartments in reference to a stabbing. Upon their arrival, the officers discovered the lifeless body of Eric Gilmer, 26, who was “viciously stabbed” in the chest and arm by his fiancée, Nakia Wilson. At the time of the murder, the couple shared a 9-month-old baby as well as another 5-year-old child. Full story here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.