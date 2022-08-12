Man pleads guilty for 2020 double-shooting in front of Westin Hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kemarshon Cassity, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, stemming from a 2020 shooting.

The announcement was made by Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, Jr. on Friday.

According to a press release, officers responded to an area near 402 South Congress Street where the officers found Tyrone Davis and Hywon Hackett with multiple gunshot wounds to the body on March 20, 2020.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Cassity and another individual conspired to rob Davis of drugs and money, which sparked a series of retaliation shootings, the press release says.

The Hinds County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Cassity to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 10 years suspended and 10 years to serve in prison.

“Justice was served, and gun crimes as such will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Owens. “Our office will continue to ensure the safety of others.”

On May 29, 2020, Cassity was also arrested for the death of 11-year-old Jordan McCoy.

Mayor Lumumba says he cannot say much about the case but says an arrest has been made in the murder of Jordan McCoy. (Family)

McCoy was killed in April of 2020 after bullets went through the walls of his apartment on Forest Avenue.

