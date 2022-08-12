Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man found shot at Terry Road, later dies from injuries.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Sunday, August 7, a man was found shot on Terry Road.

Police say, Christopher Robinson, 45, was later brought to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

On the following Monday, Robinson succumbed to his injuries.

There are no suspects or motives at this time.

The Homicide/Robbery unit is asking for the public to contact the Jackson Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) for any information regarding this shooting.

