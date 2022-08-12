Gluckstadt leaders approve ordinance limiting placement of liquor stores in the city limits

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - A new ordinance governing the placement of liquor stores in Gluckstadt has been approved by the mayor and board of aldermen.

Tuesday, the board voted 3-2 to amend its zoning ordinance to prevent new package stores from being built within 4,000 square feet of existing ones.

The measure goes into effect 30 days after the measure’s passage.

Mayor Walter Morrison has already signed the ordinance, despite having mixed emotions about it.

“Personally, I don’t think the government should choose winners and losers in the economy,” he said. “On the one hand, if this was being done because there was interest in... trying to uphold a certain character, I can understand. But everybody who came and spoke in favor of the ordinance had an economic goal.”

“They don’t think we ought to have more liquor stores in town because they’re good or bad [but because] they want theirs to be guaranteed success.”

A public hearing was held on August 9 at Gluckstadt City Hall.

Under the measure, liquor stores may not be located within 4,000 feet of any existing package retailers unless they have already received a conditional use permit from the city.

Meanwhile, anyone who receives a conditional use permit for a wine and spirits retailer must obtain a building permit within 180 days, or the conditional use is revoked.

Stores also will lose their conditional use status if the store is discontinued or abandoned for 180 consecutive days or for 18 months during any three-year period.

Voting in favor of the measure was Aldermen Miya Warfield-Bates, Jayce Powell, and Lisa Williams. Opposed were Aldermen John Taylor and Wesley Slay.

Morrison said a better way to limit liquor stores would be to look at every proposed store on an individual basis, and “determine whether or not the individual had merit.”

The city currently has four liquor stores within its corporate boundaries, he said.

“We have set up four businesses who are not going to have to worry about the competition any further, and that’s not what a free market is about,” he said. “But I’m not going to veto it.”

