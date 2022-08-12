The first-ever sneaker expo is Saturday at Northpark

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love tennis shoes and fashion, Northpark in Ridgeland is hosting its first-ever sneaker expo on Saturday.

It’s appropriately called KixCon.

Northpark’s Center Court will transform into a sneaker paradise and feature panels, demonstrations, and performances highlighting all things sneakers and the people who love them.

“KixCon is a celebration of sneaker culture and lifestyle. Current pop culture has brought athleisure wear and specifically sneakers to the forefront of the fashion industry,” stated Laura Antoon, marketing and business development manager at Northpark.

KixCon also dubs itself as more than a “shoe show,” featuring a variety of main stage events that begin at 1 p.m. including panel discussions with leading fitness experts and live skateboarding demonstrations.

The “Pop-A-Lock Scholarship Contest” will also be presented where local high school seniors will participate in a contest to win a $1,000.00 college scholarship.

The expo is August 13 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

