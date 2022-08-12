Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny skies on this Friday with rain chances possible today! This weekend, Highs return to the 90s and rain chances exit the South!

Friday is setting up nicely for us with Highs reaching into the low 90s upper 80s. Partly sunny skies across the area with some rain chances possible in the later afternoon and evening hours.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

Our Friday has been rather pleasant. Partly sunny skies with heavy cloud cover across much of the South. Rain chances are expected later in the afternoon with a 40% chance of showers, and a storm or two is possible.

Highs today look to reach near the upper 80s or low 90s, with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Nice weekend ahead of us as Highs reach back into the low 90s with Lows falling to the low 70s. Rain chances look to exit the South.

This Weekend!

Rain chances begin to exit as drier air pushes into the South. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday look to reach into the low to mid-90s. Cloud cover also begins to exit over the weekend. Conditions will feel a tad warmer for both Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

Monday, Highs remain in the mid-90s, with lows falling to the mid-70s. Rain chances remain low across the South. We see mostly sunny conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday, our next front begins to build to our North. Rain chances return to the area as we see a 40% chance of showers and storms across the South. Highs begins to fall back to the low 90s and upper 80s. Lows fall into the the low 70s.

Thursday through Friday. Rain chances continue as Front pushes through with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs returning to the upper to mid-80s. Mostly cloudy conditions with Lows falling to the low 70s.

