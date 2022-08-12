First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet and slightly less humid over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early this evening ahead of a front dropping southward. Most activity on radar should fade away around or shortly after sunset. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the lower 70s by the early morning hours as slightly drier air filters in behind the boundary.

We have a nice and mostly quiet weekend ahead of us with the front situated just to the south. While a few pop-up downpours are possible Saturday afternoon near and south of Highway 84 close to the boundary, most spots will enjoy quiet and slightly less humid conditions. Expect it to still feel warm outside tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday will also shape up to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 90s, and a near 0% chance for rain.

Unfortunately, the dry weather will come to an end by next week. Moisture is forecast to retreat through our next work and school week ahead of another front. This will lead to better chances for rain and storms, especially by the middle of the week. We will also see temperatures drop back below average to the 80s with elevated rain chances.

Talkin’ Tropics: We are monitoring an area of disturbed weather associated with a low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The NHC is giving this area a 10% chance for development at this time as it slowly drifts WSW. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall along the Texas coast is expected through this weekend.

