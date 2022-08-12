First Alert Forecast: front treks southward Friday, Saturday

FRIDAY: Our sluggish front will finally make progress through Mississippi – helping to shunt the deep tropical moisture farther south. Before it happens, expect morning fog banks to give way to a mix of clouds and sun with widely scattered showers and storms developing by late afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Highest rain chances will be near and south of I-20 as the front pushes south through the day. Lows will fall to the lower 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of the front, a slight push of drier air amid high pressure returns to the region. This will help to take some of the edge off the recent deep tropical moisture plume we’ve been stuck in. Though, with that and more sunshine ahead – expect highs to quickly rebound through the lower to middle 90s. Lows will fall to the upper 60s to lower 70s both nights.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll kick off next week mostly dry with highs in the lower to middle 90s. As moisture streams back in by mid-next week and another approaching front, expect more scattered storms to develop toward the end of the forecast period.

