$8.7 million awarded to Jackson to replace, rehabilitate city buses

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - United States Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $8,714,400 to the capital city.

The award has been made through the FY22 Low-No Grant program and Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program in Jackson.

The press release says this award will assist the Buses and Bus Facilities Program in financing capital projects including replacing, rehabilitating, purchasing, or leasing buses or related equipment, and rehabilitating, purchasing, constructing, or leasing bus-related facilities.

“The purpose of the Low-No Program is to support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles,” the release says.

The Low-no program provides funding to state and local government authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including the acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.