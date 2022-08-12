Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

$8.7 million awarded to Jackson to replace, rehabilitate city buses

$8.7 million awarded to Jackson to replace, rehabilitate city buses
$8.7 million awarded to Jackson to replace, rehabilitate city buses
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - United States Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $8,714,400 to the capital city.

The award has been made through the FY22 Low-No Grant program and Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program in Jackson.

The press release says this award will assist the Buses and Bus Facilities Program in financing capital projects including replacing, rehabilitating, purchasing, or leasing buses or related equipment, and rehabilitating, purchasing, constructing, or leasing bus-related facilities.

“The purpose of the Low-No Program is to support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles,” the release says.

The Low-no program provides funding to state and local government authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including the acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s dead body found by man walking to work in Jackson
Jackson man finds woman’s body while walking to work
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
This April 28, 2021 booking photo provided by the Copiah County, Miss., Sheriff's Office shows...
How a DEA agent returned to work in Jackson after a murder charge: ‘They tried everything they could to get us not to charge him’
Apple Ridge Shopping Center
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center

Latest News

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Tate Reeves inspired welfare payment targeted in civil suit, texts show
Gov. Tate Reeves, left, listens as Bob Anderson, his state Department of Human Services...
‘A whitewash’: Emails show MDHS pushed to hamstring probe into welfare misspending
The City of Jackson announces water distribution site for Friday
The City of Jackson announces water distribution site for Friday
Things To Know
Things To Know for Friday, August 12